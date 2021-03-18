Brandi Carlile To Hold Nashville Concert For Fans That Have Been Vaccinated

Click to share this via email

Brandi Carlile is getting to celebrate with her vaccinated fans.

After a year of cancelled and postponed concerts, the country star has found a way for live music to live on.

The “Party Of One” singer announced on Wednesday that a limited audience of people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 will be randomly selected to attend a small Nashville concert.

“It’s a full band and it’s virtual … However, we have found a way for a small number of people to attend this COVID-compliant, socially distant show in person,” Carlile said on Instagram.

In her caption, she added, “We will randomly select a limited number of entries to attend the show in person. Winners will be notified by 3/25. 🤘🤘.”

Those who want to enter need to email brandicarlileryman@gmail.com with proof of vaccination and proof of their livestream ticket.

For those not selected, they can virtually watch the concert.

Carlile’s concert takes place on March 28 at the Ryman Auditorium. Those who bought tickets will be able to watch until April 11.