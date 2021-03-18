Ben Affleck And Jared Leto Filmed Their Snyder Cut ‘Justice League’ Reshoot Scenes Separately

Thursday brought the long-awaited debut of the fabled “Snyder Cut” of “Justice League”.

To recap, Zack Snyder was forced to step down from the film midway through filming in the wake of a family tragedy, with Joss Whedon stepping in to complete the film — which was widely panned, leading to fans calling for Snyder to release his version, reflecting his original vision for film.

The result: “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”, a four-hour miniseries for HBO Max, featuring several a critical new scene that Snyder reshot specifically for the project.

According to Insider, the new scene takes place at the end, with Batman (Ben Affleck), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), Mera (Amber Heard), Deathstoke (Joe Manganiello), and the Joker (Jared Leto) in a post-apocalyptic setting, all preparing to do battle with an unidentified foe — with the whole thing ultimately revealed to be Batman’s dream.

“Zack always felt the ultimate for him was to see Batman and Joker together in a scene,” said “Justice League” producer Deborah Snyder, who is also Snyder’s wife. “It was something we thought about while working on the movie but couldn’t figure out how it would fit. So when we had this opportunity to do the movie again he said he really wanted to do it.”

The dream sequence was reportedly shot over three days; however, Deborah Snyder revealed the process of convincing Leto to reprise the Joker took years.

“Zack had talked to Jared a few times about it since ‘Suicide Squad,'” she told Insider. “He was like ‘I don’t know,’ then it went to ‘Okay, maybe’ and then it was finally, ‘Okay.'”

Because of restrictions on filming imposed by the pandemic and the actors’ busy schedules, Zach Snyder had to get creative — as a result, several of the actors in the scene weren’t actually on set at the same time.

“We actually shot Ben separate from Jared,” Deborah said. “And Ezra was shooting ‘Fantastic Beasts’ so he was in England and Zack had to direct him over Zoom.”

In fact, she explained, only Affleck, Fisher, Heard and Manganiello were together, with the other actors filming their parts remotely.

“It was really fun to be able to do that to get everyone together to shoot that,” she added.

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” is streaming now.