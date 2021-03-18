Trevor Noah Slams Idea Atlanta Murders Weren’t Racially Motivated

Trevor Noah has reacted to the idea the Robert Aaron Long had a “bad day” when he murdered eight Asian American people in Atlanta.

“The Daily Show” shared a clip of Cherokee County Sheriff’s Captain Jay Baker saying that Long claimed to have a sex addiction and committed the murders as an “attempting to take out that temptation.”

Baker has faced criticism for seemingly sympathizing with Long, adding “[Long] had a bad day, and this is what he did.”

RELATED: Daniel Dae Kim Says Anti-Asian Violence ‘Has Gotten Worse, Much Worse’ In Testimony At U.S. Congressional Hearing

“It was a bad day for him'” Noah responded, “For him? No, yesterday was a bad day for the people who lost their lives… It’s always interesting who police try and find the humanity in.”

Noah also commented on those who say the murders weren’t racially motivated.

“Please don’t tell me that this thing had nothing to do with race. Even if the shooter says that,” Noah explained. “You can’t disconnect this violence from the racial stereotypes that people attach to Asian women.”

“This guy blamed a specific race of people for his problems, and then murdered them because of it. If that’s not racism, then the word has no meaning.”

Noah pointed out that if any other minority was to have been the shooter, the police would not have sympathized.

Adding, “I can guarantee you, if a Black person or Brown person went on a mass killing spree in a white neighbourhood, not a f**k would a police officer go on TV and say, ‘Well, he was kind of at the end of his rope, and this is what they did.’ They barely have patience for Black protesters who are not killing anybody.”

RELATED: George Takei, Olivia Munn And More Gather To Share Their Experiences As Asian Entertainers

He concluded by saying he knows the world will never be perfect but we can try to “create an environment where we’re not letting specific people be targeted because of the colour of their skin.”

Noah suggested donating time or money to an anti-hate organization as one way to help out. “And most importantly, let’s try to f**king pay attention so that it doesn’t happen again. Because the truth is, we could see this coming.”

The killings came amid a recent wave of attacks against Asian Americans that coincided with the spread of the coronavirus across the United States.

A number of other late night talk show hosts have also spoken out including James Corden and Stephen Colbert.