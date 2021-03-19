Woman Who Claimed To Be Pete Davidson’s Wife Arrested Inside His House, Charged With Trespassing & Stalking

The woman who’s claimed to be the wife of Pete Davidson was placed under arrest on Thursday after she had managed to break her way into the “Saturday Night Live” cast member’s home.

According to TMZ, Michelle Mootreddy — who has previously made the false claim that she is Davidson’s wife and business partner — was arrested and accused of trespassing after she allegedly entered Davidson’s Staten Island home through an open side door, and then sat at at his kitchen table.

Investigators tell TMZ that Davidson wasn’t home at the time, but a relative was in the home and immediately called police after realizing Mootreddy had broken in.

In addition, Staten Island Live reports Mootreddy was charged with third-degree trespassing and two counts of stalking,

Earlier this week, Page Six reported that Mootreddy issued a press release claiming that she and Davidson had co-founded a production company, describing herself and “childhood friends” who had secretly married.

Davidson’s lawyer subsequently issued a statement refuting the press release in its entirety, confirming Davidson was not married to Mootreddy — and, in fact, had “no idea” who she even was.

“The press release being circulated this morning about Pete Davidson is completely false,” Davidson’s attorney told Page Six in a statement. “Not a word of it is true. Mr. Davidson has no idea who this person is. We are investigating and considering all legal and equitable remedies.”