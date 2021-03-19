Justin Bieber Drops New ‘Peaches’ Music Video With Release Of New ‘Justice’ Album

Justin Bieber is giving fans a sweet treat. The pop singer dropped his sixth studio album, Justice, on Thursday evening, and released a new music video for his single “Peaches”.

The stylish video — which combines retro ’90s vibes with super-modern colour palettes — features Giveon and Daniel Caesar alongside Bieber rocking an incredibly chic peach-coloured suit.

The romantic tune seems to be written with his own ladylove, wife Hailey Bieber, in mind.

“There’s nothing like your touch / It’s the way you lift me up / And I’ll be right here with you ’til the end,” Bieber croons in the laidback ballad.