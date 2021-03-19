Garth Brooks Says He And Trisha Yearwood Worked On Their Marriage During Quarantine: ‘We Came Out The Other End Even Closer’

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood’s marriage is stronger than ever after quarantine.

The pair had to self-isolate after Yearwood tested positive for COVID-19 last month and Brooks shares an update as he chats to guest host Stephen “tWitch” Boss on Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

Brooks says of quarantine, “We used it to work on ourselves because we were by ourselves for two weeks, almost three weeks.

“I think 99.9 per cent of people wouldn’t have done what I [did] but I thought ‘since we’re here and we ain’t got nowhere to go, let’s just attack some of the hardest things over the 15 years that bugs one of us,’ right?” the country crooner explains of the pair recently celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary.

“[We] were living in a little house, you couldn’t go anywhere so you couldn’t walk away from the conversation. I thought it was great, I think we came out the other end even closer and tighter than we were when we went in.”

Yearwood then joins her other half, telling tWitch: “If you can talk about the hard stuff it’s good and we’re in this for the long haul so you’re stuck with me.”

Brooks gushes of Yearwood following her COVID-19 battle, “She’s more gorgeous than she’s ever been. She seems to be 100 per cent, she got real at the end there during fatigue, she got real mean and sassy and I thought ‘oh, she’s back to herself.'”

The pair are also asked about their cover of “Shallow”, with tWitch questioning whether they’d heard from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, who sang the track in “A Star Is Born”.

Yearwood laughs, “No, as long as we don’t we think they love it.”