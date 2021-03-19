Sebastian Stan Thinks ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ Is ‘Marvel’s Most Relevant Show Yet’

Sebastian Stan discusses Marvel’s latest series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” in a new interview with GQ Hype.

Stan, who is returning as Bucky Barnes for the show, says of finding a voice for the character, “Actually, now we’ve got these longer scenes together, there’s a lot more dialogue between us.”

As the interviewer says he makes it sound like that is a problem, Stan replies, “Well, in a way it’s the bit that worried me the most. Not as an actor, per se, but as a fan of the character.”

When asked why, the actor continues of working with Anthony Mackie, “Well, Winter Soldier and Falcon have worked together best when they’ve had little to say to one another. We’re good at quips. So, now, what are they going to say to one another?”

Stan, whose snaps for the magazine were shot by Daisy Edgar-Jones, goes on, “For this show I had to find his voice, in all senses, and do it in a way that was timely to what is going on in 2021.

“Look, you can’t do a show that explores the title of Captain America without touching on some of the stuff we have seen on the news. In fact, I would argue this is Marvel’s most relevant show yet,” adding: “Race, identity, patriotism… these issues have invariably boiled over into all our lives these past 12 months.”

Stan adds of Mackie becoming the new Captain America: “A Black Captain America is an incredibly powerful symbol, for all those reasons we were discussing, but also he was the right man from a character standpoint [to] take the shield, regardless of race. Bucky wouldn’t be emotionally intelligent enough or mentally stable enough to be able to handle such huge shoes. His moral compass is somewhat questionable, too.”

He then says of being one of the original Marvel characters still in the franchise: “A friend of mine was saying, ‘It’s basically you and Thor left now.’ Look, I haven’t spent the time working it out, but if you think about it, between Robert [Downey Jr] as Iron Man [gone] and Chris [Evans], there aren’t many of the very first original characters left. Me and [Chris] Hemsworth might be the oldest ones around – which, I mean, I couldn’t be more thankful for!”