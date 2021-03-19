Jared Leto Says Returning To Play Joker In ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Was ‘Just Incredible’

Jared Leto really loves playing the Joker.

On Thursday, the actor appeared on Global’s “The Late Show” and talked about making his big return as the iconic Batman villain in “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”.

While Leto did not appear in the original cut of the superhero team-up movie, Snyder brought him back to reprise his “Suicide Squad” role in new scenes for the director’s cut.

“I was just happy to be a part of his dream and to get asked to play the Joker for a second time was just a treat,” Leto told Stephen Colbert. “It’s one of those roles that’s just incredible.”

Colbert noted that some things seemed to have changed with Leto’s Joker, showing photographs illustrating how his look appears to have become darker and more sinister in the new film.

Leto explained, “There’s some years apart” between the two photos. “I think it’s an evolution” and that working with different directors, “they bring out different things in you.”

