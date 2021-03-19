‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Contestant Donates His Entire $145,000 Winnings To Charity

“Wheel of Fortune” champion Scott Kolbrenner proved just how generous he was during Thursday night’s show.

The contestant won a whopping $145,000 and donated all of it to charity after collecting what turned out to be an extra $100k in the grand finale.

The financial advisor from Encino, California, who is a volunteer and sits on the board of directors for Uplift Family Services at Hollygrove, donated his winnings to the organization and L.A. Regional Food Bank.

Scott has pledged to donate all of his winnings to Uplift Family Services and L.A. Regional Food Bank! Way to give back! What a generous gesture! Such good fortune all the way around. — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) March 19, 2021

“While I hoped I would do OK on the show, I never thought that anything like this could happen,” Kolbrenner said of his win, according to TVLine.

“I got lucky that day and knew right away that I wanted to share my good fortune.”

“So, I decided to contribute all of my winnings to Uplift Family Services and Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, whose services support thousands of families. The fun and memories from the day will stay with me forever, but the urgent need in our community cannot wait.”