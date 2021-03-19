Michelle Obama And Jimmy Fallon Crash Random People’s Zoom Meetings

Click to share this via email

A number of Zoom callers got the surprise of their lives when Michelle Obama and Jimmy Fallon crashed their chat recently.

The duo said “Wrong Zoom” numerous times as they popped up in different people’s video calls in the “Tonight Show” skit.

One chat saw Obama holding up a copy of her book, Becoming, while Fallon held up her husband Barack’s book, A Promised Land.

“Wrong book, Jimmy!” Obama insisted.

The duo donned matching bunny costumes for another surprise, and pretended they were lost musicians looking for band practice.

Obama also settled some very important debates during her appearance on the show.

Fallon asked the former first lady things like whether “The Crown” season 1 was better than season 3, and if iced coffee is only OK to drink in the summer.

Obama revealed she’s a dinner girl over breakfast and lunch any day, as well, because with dinner you can have a glass of wine.