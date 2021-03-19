Demi Lovato Opens Up About How Her 2018 Overdose Led Her To Sobriety: ‘I Had To Die To Wake Up’

Demi Lovato is opening up about her addiction struggles in a new interview with “CBS Sunday Morning”, revealing more chilling details about her near-fatal 2018 drug overdose.

In a clip from the upcoming interview, Lovato was asked point-blank how close she came to dying, and she did not mince words.

“The doctors told me that I had five to 10 minutes, if no one had found me then I wouldn’t be here,” she said. “And I am grateful that I am sitting here today. Yeah.”

As “CBS Sunday Morning” correspondent Tracy Smith reminds her, they had “a similar conversation” when she interviewed Lovato back in 2016.

“I was probably 24 when we did the interview, so we are doing this interview, I am in recovery from a bunch of things and I have been sober for however many years but I am still miserable,” Lovato admitted.

“For the first time in my life,” she added. “I had to essentially die to wake up.”

WATCH: Pop superstar Demi Lovato is telling @thattracysmith about her struggle with addiction. A new documentary series explores her addiction, mental health conditions and the 2018 overdose that she says nearly killed her. See more with @ddlovato on @CBSSunday. pic.twitter.com/W9wFEPjTSY — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 19, 2021

Demi Lovato’s full interview can be seen when the next edition of “CBS Sunday Morning” airs on Sunday, March 21.

The YouTube documentary “Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil” debuts Tuesday, March 23.