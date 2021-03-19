Priyanka Chopra Talks To Oprah Winfrey About Religion And Growing Up With A ‘Spiritual Foundation’

Priyanka Chopra speaks about her religion in a tell-all new interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Chopra discusses the Christian, Islamic, and Hindu influences in her life as she chats to Winfrey about whether she had a “spiritual foundation” growing up.

Winfrey says reading Chopra’s new memoir Unfinished reminded her of her own time in India.

The actress says of growing up with a “spiritual foundation,” “Yeah I did. In India, it is hard not to. You’re right. With the swirling number of religions that we have, that live within the country as well.

“I grew up in a convent school. I was aware of Christianity. My dad used to sing in a mosque, I was aware of Islam. I grew up in a Hindu family, I was aware of that. Spirituality is such a large part of India that you can’t ignore it.”

Chopra says her late father Dr. Ashok Chopra always taught her that all religions lead to the same God.

She shares, “I am a Hindu. I pray, I have a temple in my home, I do it as often as I can. But at the same time to me, I am a believer that a higher power does exist and I like to have faith in that.”

Chopra also speaks about her husband Nick Jonas, telling Winfrey she thinks her mom “manifested him.”

Winfrey says, “I read where you said that your mom, you think, dreamed him up or had some spiritual force in bringing him into your life because you’ve been in bad relationships, and your mother said, ‘I hope one day you just meet somebody who sweeps you off your feet,’ and then along comes Nick Jonas and you are ‘swept-eded’ off your feet.”

“I was really ‘swept-eded,’” Chopra replies. “I may have judged the book by its cover, I didn’t honestly take it seriously when Nick was texting me, you know… I was 35, I was, like, I want to get married, I want to have kids, and he is, you know in his 20s. I [didn’t] know if that’s something he’d want to do, like I did that to myself for a while, till I actually went out with him and nothing surprised me more than him. He is such a self-assured man, so sensible, so excited about my achievements, my dreams, such a true partnership that he offers me in everything that we do together.

“I truly believe that my mom manifested him,” Chopra adds.

The interview is scheduled to air on Discovery+ on March 24.