Ashley Park Visits ‘Drew Barrymore Show’ To Discuss Her Powerful Social Media Post About Atlanta Shootings

Ashley Park paid a visit to “The Drew Barrymore Show”, where she discussed a video she posted on Instagram to share her emotional response to the recent shootings in Atlanta targeting Asian women.

“These things happen when people have rage and entitlement, and when they prey on the weak,” she said in the video, which has since gone viral with close to three million views.

Asked by host Drew Barrymore if the “Emily in Paris” star had any advice on what people can do right now, Park reiterated her words about the power of language.

“First of all, and I talked about this in the video, I think the thing that everyone can do is think about what they are saying,” she explained.

“It starts with the president who calls something the Kung Fu Virus, something that is impacting the entire world and it makes an enemy of an entire group of people,” Park continued

“And to be honest when he said that even I, everyone in my life that I know, nobody was, everyone kind of shook it off, ‘Oh that’s just something he is saying. It’s not a very serious thing. There are no repercussions from that. How crazy. It’s not dangerous.’ I think that the things that we say, I just remembered very recently when I was really little, I remember, I didn’t even realize it was trauma at the time but I remember somebody telling me, ‘Oh you’re not American, you’re Asian-American.’ And, at the time I thought, Huh. Okay great. Well, I want to belong, all I’ve ever wanted to do is belong. That’s all we all want to do, right?” she added.

“And the only way to belong was erasing the ‘Asian’. So especially now I think another circumstance that kind of led to that video was the fact that I had just left New York where this year is the first time in my life, especially in a white Hollywood, where I’ve embraced being Asian and I’m so excited with that part of myself and I was living in New York where every time I was going outside for the past month I was putting on not only my cap, my mask, my sunglasses, my headphones and not listening to music so I could be aware of my surroundings. I was fearful and I was hiding the fact that I was Asian because I didn’t know who was going to jump out at me and I think that the grief that happened with this Atlanta shooting was knowing that it was malicious,” Park explained.

“Knowing that someone had thought about it and wanted to target people who look like me. And that’s when I, I am a big scaredy-cat, I am scared of everything but I am not a fearful person, and I am right now,” she admitted.

To heal this fraught situation, Park said, “we need allies to be there with us on the ground level. When someone says something, I should be able to stand up for myself, but I’m so conditioned in growing up in this world and in this industry where I cannot speak up for myself, because the only person who leaves that situation harmed is me.”

Ultimately, she concluded, “It’s my job to try to infiltrate and try to be a lovely person to work with and a good human because that’s what we all want to be. We have to be able to stand up for each other… It’s the act of ally-ship that’s going to move us forward.”

Park’s interview can be seen in full on the Friday, March 19, episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show”, airing at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.