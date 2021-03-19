Sean Hannity Caught Vaping Live On Fox News: ‘Uh-Oh’

Click to share this via email

Live TV brings with it some hilarious mishaps.

On Thursday’s episode of “Hannity” on Fox News, the show came back from a commercial break to find host Sean Hannity in a bit of an awkward position.

For the first couple of seconds, Hannity appeared not to realize the show was back on the air, staring at something down near his desk while vaping.

After another moment, someone in the studio apparently caught his attention, causing Hannity to suddenly sit upright, glasses askew, and throw down the vape pen.

“Uh-oh,” he then said, looking into the camera.

Later in the show, Hannity joked, “Enjoy it, everybody, at my expense. I have a good sense of humour, I can take it.”

And of course, viewers took him up on that, cracking plenty of jokes on social media.

That might explain some things. https://t.co/vLqnxhjvqe — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) March 19, 2021

Further proof that no one looks cool vaping. https://t.co/Vy8cIgQpqU — Mike Sause (pronounced like 'sauce') (@TheMikeSause) March 19, 2021

😂 Demagoguery gets stressful https://t.co/XIybCfMhBz — Negro Voting Block Member💛 (@klewis191) March 19, 2021

Ok, that was funny https://t.co/zkRL7DIz0u — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) March 19, 2021