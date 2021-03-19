TikTok Star Addison Rae Drops Debut Single ‘Obsessed’

TikTok star Addison Rae just launched her music career.

Rae dropped her debut single “Obsessed” on Friday, as well as the official music video.

The social media favourite shared on Instagram:

“I’m obsessed with me as much as you / Say you’d die for me I’d die for me too,” the lyrics include. “And if I lost you, I’d still have me, I can’t lose / When you say that you’re obsessed with me, me too.”

Rae said of the meaning behind the song in a new interview with Vogue, “One could take it as being vainly obsessed with yourself, but that’s not what I’m trying to communicate.

“It’s more I can love myself as much as you love me, and that’s important. There are days where I struggle, and it’s definitely a work in progress to accept who I am and give myself the love I deserve. But that message was so strong, and I wanted to communicate it [in the lyrics].”