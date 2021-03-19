Jennifer Lopez & Josh Duhamel Spotted In Dominican Republic Filming Rom-Com ‘Shotgun Wedding’ After Armie Hammer Drops Out

Production is underway on “Shotgun Wedding” and stars Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel were photographed on the set in the Dominican Republic filming an action sequence for the upcoming rom-com.
“Shotgun Wedding” has been in the news after JLo’s original co-star Armie Hammer dropped out of the project following the emergence of disturbing text messages involving cannibalistic fetishes and sexual abuse, allegedly written by the “Social Network” star.
Duhamel was subsequently cast in Hammer’s role, with he and Lopez playing a couple who bring their families along for a lavish destination wedding, only to have second thoughts on their way to the altar.
In new photos from the set, Lopez and Duhamel appear bloody and bruised, their clothes torn and dirty, as they appear to exchange vows.
In addition to exiting “Shotgun Wedding”, Hammer stepped away from “The Offer”, a drama series taking a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather”.
Hammer was also dropped by his talent agency, WME, and was subsequently accused by a woman claiming he raped her in 2017.
After leaving “Shotgun Wedding”, Hammer issued a statement to ET Canada.
“I’m not responding to these bulls**t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” he said. “Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”