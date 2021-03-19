Jennifer Lopez & Josh Duhamel Spotted In Dominican Republic Filming Rom-Com ‘Shotgun Wedding’ After Armie Hammer Drops Out

Backgrid

In addition to exiting “Shotgun Wedding”, Hammer stepped away from “The Offer”, a drama series taking a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather”.

Hammer was also dropped by his talent agency, WME, and was subsequently accused by a woman claiming he raped her in 2017.

After leaving “Shotgun Wedding”, Hammer issued a statement to ET Canada.

“I’m not responding to these bulls**t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” he said. “Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”