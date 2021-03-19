Zac Efron Takes A Trip To Australia’s Kangaroo Island

Zac Efron’s series “Down to Earth” is taking him to some amazing places.

The actor recently took a trip to South Australia’s Kangaroo Island for filming on the second season of his Netflix reality series.

In a video reported on by the Daily Mail, Efron talks about visiting the island.

“All of it is just amazing, it’s a beautiful island, there’s nature absolutely abundant, everywhere, it’s really come back in a big way since the fires, which were pretty devastating,” he says. “What a gem of a place, I just love it here.”

Efron also shared photos and video from his trip to the island on Instagram, including one in which he holds a baby kangaroo and another in which he swims with dolphins.