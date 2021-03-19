‘Catching A Serial Killer: Bruce McArthur’: New True-Crime Documentary Investigates Notorious Toronto Serial Killer

Toronto’s most notorious serial murderer is the subject of Super Channel’s new true-crime documentary, “Catching a Serial Killer: Bruce McArthur”.

According to Super Channel’s release, the new special “unravels the twists and turns of the shocking investigation into Toronto’s most prolific serial killer and uncovers how Bruce McArthur was able to navigate the blind spots of society to terrorize the very community that had fostered him in his darkest times.”

In addition to exclusive interviews with McArthur’s friends and the homicide investigators who cracked the case, the documentary also provides expert analysis from some of the country’s leading criminologists and forensic psychologists, examining how McArthur targeted Toronto’s LGBTQ+ community for nearly a decade before he was finally captured and ultimately convicted on eight counts of first-degree murder.

“For nearly a decade, men had disappeared from Toronto’s LGBTQ+ Village, with no leads and little action taken by police, the community had suspected a serial killer was in their midst,” reads Super Channel’s release.

“A hastily scribbled clue in the final disappearance would point police to a man few would ever suspect: 66-year-old grandfather, landscaper, and mall Santa Claus Bruce McArthur,” the release continues. “As detectives uncovered increasingly horrific and disturbing evidence, the ensuing investigation would come to a head in a nail-biting, do-or-die decision as a man’s life hung on the line. The aftermath would bring even more horror as the victims’ dismembered remains would be discovered on the property of the clients who had trusted McArthur with their home.”

Filmed in Toronto, this marks the first true-crime special produced by Toronto’s Peacock Alley Entertainment.

“Catching A Serial Killer: Bruce McArthur” premieres Friday, April 30, at 9 p.m. ET.