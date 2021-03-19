Lance Bass And Vivica A. Fox Call Out ‘DWTS’ Judges For Being Biased Against Certain Dancers

Click to share this via email

Lance Bass and Vivica A. Fox dished some gossip about “Dancing With the Stars” on Thursday’s premiere of E!’s “Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump”.

The pair spoke about contestants being at a disadvantage if the judges — Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli — didn’t like their partner.

“I made it to week 4 and I was a sore loser,” Fox shared, adding that her partner Nick Kosovich was one of the “main reasons why we got kicked off.”

“You got to play the game,” she insisted. “My partner made too many requests.”

Bass then said he had a similar experience with his partner Lacey Schwimmer.

“We were in the same boat,” he explained. “My partner was new. She was the bad girl of ballroom and the judges just hated her. We felt it.”

Bass said that even after he and Schwimmer made it to the finale, things still weren’t great.

The *NSYNC star continued, “We go have drinks at one of the judges’ houses and they had a little too much to drink and one of those judges was like, ‘You know we can’t stand your partner?’

“I was like, ‘Why am I working my ass off then?'”

Fox featured in the third season of “Dancing With the Stars”, while Bass reached the finale on the seventh season.

Vanderpump also starred on the show, dancing on the 16th season.

Thursday’s show saw Bass and Fox reveal how they met, as well:

