‘The Conners’ Crew Member Dies After On-Set ‘Medical Event’

The cast and crew of “The Conners” are in mourning.

On Thursday, a crew member on the sitcom died after suffering a “medical event” on the set.

RELATED: ‘The Conners’ Cope With The Pandemic In First Look At Sitcom’s New Season

While the name of the crew member has not been revealed, Werner Entertainment, the show’s production company, released a statement to ET Canada on the tragic passing.

“With heavy hearts we regret to confirm that a member of our technical crew suffered a fatal medical event today,” the statement read. “He was a much loved member of ‘The Conners’ and ‘Roseanne’ families for over 25 years. As we remember our beloved colleague, we ask that you respect the privacy of his family and loved ones as they begin their grieving process.”

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, law enforcement said that the crew member worked primarily in lighting, and the medical event took place while he was up on the catwalk.

RELATED: Candice Bergen To Guest Star As Ben’s Mom In Season 3 Of ‘The Conners’

Studio medics were reportedly called to attend to the emergency, but were unable to revive the crew member, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The Conners”, which was a spin-off from the revived “Roseanne” after star Roseanne Barr was fired from the show, is currently in its third season.