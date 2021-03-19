Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her New $18,000 Jewel-Encrusted Grill

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kim Kardashian has some new bling, and she’s showing it off to the world.

On Friday, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star took to Instagram to post a photo of her mouth.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Shares Why This Past Year Was A ‘Huge Cleanse’ For Her

Pulling her lower lip down, her bottom teeth are covered by a glitzy grill. In the caption, she writes, “new opal birthstone grill alert.”

New York City-based Gabby Elan Jewelry, which created the piece for Kardashian, shared a brief video showcasing the new grill on its Instagram.

Us Weekly contacted Elan Pinhasov, co-owner of Gabby Elan Jewelry, who revealed that the custom-made grill took about two months to make.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Recalls ‘Cruel’ Media Scrutiny After Watching ‘Framing Britney Spears’

While Pinhasov didn’t reveal the cost of the grill, the magazine estimates its worth at $18,000.