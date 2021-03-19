Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her New $18,000 Jewel-Encrusted Grill

Kim Kardashian has some new bling, and she’s showing it off to the world.
On Friday, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star took to Instagram to post a photo of her mouth.
RELATED: Kim Kardashian Shares Why This Past Year Was A ‘Huge Cleanse’ For Her
Pulling her lower lip down, her bottom teeth are covered by a glitzy grill. In the caption, she writes, “new opal birthstone grill alert.”
New York City-based Gabby Elan Jewelry, which created the piece for Kardashian, shared a brief video showcasing the new grill on its Instagram.
Us Weekly contacted Elan Pinhasov, co-owner of Gabby Elan Jewelry, who revealed that the custom-made grill took about two months to make.
RELATED: Kim Kardashian Recalls ‘Cruel’ Media Scrutiny After Watching ‘Framing Britney Spears’
While Pinhasov didn’t reveal the cost of the grill, the magazine estimates its worth at $18,000.