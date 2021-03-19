Paloma Elsesser, Yuna And Meena Harris Talk Women Breaking Down Barriers In Episode 3 Of ‘Coach Conversations’

In honour of Women’s History Month, Coach is hosting a female-led episode of their monthly “Coach Conversations” web series.

Model Paloma Elsesser, singer-songwriter Yuna joined author, entrepreneur and Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris for an important conversation “about representation, intersectionality, and maintaining autonomy within the patriarchy.”

The trio also opened up about the importance of having diverse role models.

“Representation not only feels good, it’s imperative. It’s a necessity,” said Elsesser. “There’s still so far for us to go, and I don’t believe that it stops with me. It better not.”

Yuna added, “When I first started out, I didn’t have anyone with a music career I could reference. It was, ‘Who do I refer to?’ Maybe now I can be that person that I always wanted, that I needed when I was younger.”

And for Harris, she became the role model she wanted to see in world, especially for her daughters, “We know that you can’t be what you can’t see. What really inspired me initially to write books was really just appreciating that firsthand with my daughters.”

Coach debuts an episode of their “Coach Conversations” every month to mark such moments as Black History Month and Pride, among others.