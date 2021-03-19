Beyoncé Surprises Taylor Swift With A Generous Gift To Celebrate Both Their Historic Grammys Wins

Click to share this via email

Beyoncé sent Taylor Swift a sweet gift Friday to mark her huge Grammys win on Sunday night.

Both women made history at the awards bash, with Swift nabbing her third album of the year Grammy for Folklore, while Bey earned her 28th prize for best R&B performance for “Black Parade”.

Swift shared a snap on her Instagram Story of some gorgeous flowers Beyoncé had sent her.

Credit: Instagram/Taylor Swift

She then posted another photo, saying it was now “the best Friday EVER.”

Credit: Instagram/Taylor Swift

The “Love Story” musician previously won album of the year awards in 2010 for Fearless and again in 2016 for 1989, making her the first woman to win the gong three times.

Bey’s win, on the other hand, meant she surpassed Alison Krauss’ previous record of 27 wins, making her the female artist with the most trophies.

She’s now tied with Quincy Jones for the second-most Grammy wins, while conductor Georg Stolti holds the record with 31.