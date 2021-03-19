‘Jeopardy!’ Donates $230,504 To Stand Up To Cancer After Katie Couric’s Run As Guest Host

Katie Couric’s two-week stint as guest host of “Jeopardy!” comes to an end on Friday, March 19, and has left a worthy organization more than $200,000 richer.

According to a press release from the venerable game show, the conclusion of Couric’s tenure on the show is being met with a donation of $230,504 to Stand Up To Cancer, which raises funds to accelerate the pace of cancer research to get emerging new therapies to patients quickly in order to save lives now.

The amount of the donation equals the cumulative winnings of the contestants who competed during Couric’s two weeks behind the podium. The donation will be designated to pancreatic cancer research funded by Stand Up To Cancer and the Lustgarten Foundation through its Pancreatic Cancer Collective initiative.

That particular cause has deep personal meaning for Couric, who lost her husband to cancer in 1998, when he was just 42.

Dr. Mehmet Oz will take over hosting duties for the next two weeks, beginning on Monday, March 22.

The cumulative winnings during his stint all the contestants competing during his appearance for a donation to HealthCorps, which addresses health inequity by educating and empowering teenagers, encouraging them to become agents of change within their families, schools and neighbourhoods.