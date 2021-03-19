The Queen’s Trooping The Colour Birthday Parade Cancelled For A Second Year

The Queen’s traditional birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, has been cancelled for a second year due to the pandemic.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement to ET Canada on Friday: “Following consultation with Government and other relevant parties it has been agreed that The Queen’s Official Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will not go ahead this year in its traditional form in central London.

“Options for an alternative Parade, in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle, are being considered.”

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth Makes First Appearance Following Meghan And Harry Interview

The statement added, “The annual Garter service, usually held in June, will not take place this year.”

Trooping the Colour 2019. Credit: Getty

Trooping the Colour wasn’t entirely cancelled last year, with a small, scaled-down celebration ceremony taking place at Windsor Castle instead of the usual parade. Members of the Royal Family were not in attendance.

RELATED: The Queen Responds To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Explosive Oprah Winfrey Interview

Her Majesty will turn 95 on April 21, but her official celebrations take place in June.

The royals would usually take part in a horse-drawn parade along the Mall (the road between Buckingham Palace and Trafalgar Square), as well as watch an air force display from the balcony of the Palace, as seen above.