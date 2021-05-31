The Queen’s traditional birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, will look a little different this year due to the pandemic.

Buckingham Palace previously released a statement to ET Canada revealing how the event would be different this year, and new details are coming to light ahead of the scaled-down spectacular.

“Following consultation with Government and other relevant parties it has been agreed that The Queen’s Official Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will not go ahead this year in its traditional form in central London,” the Palace original said. “Options for an alternative Parade, in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle, are being considered.”

The statement added, “The annual Garter service, usually held in June, will not take place this year.”

But instead of cancelling altogether, Trooping the Colour will be held at Windsor Castle again this year, and will be significantly scaled down from how it is traditionally celebrated in London.

This year, according to Hello! magazine, the Duke of Kent, Her Majesty’s cousin, will reportedly accompany her at the event as this year is the first celebration without her husband Prince Philip, who died earlier this year. Prince Edward accompanied the Queen in 2013, attending the event with his mother while Philip recovered from surgery.

Trooping the Colour 2019. Credit: Getty

Trooping the Colour wasn’t entirely cancelled last year either, with a small, scaled-down celebration ceremony taking place at Windsor Castle instead of the usual parade. Members of the Royal Family were not in attendance.

Her Majesty turned 95 on April 21, and her official celebrations always take place in June at Trooping the Colour.

The royals would usually take part in a horse-drawn parade along the Mall (the road between Buckingham Palace and Trafalgar Square), as well as watch an air force display from the balcony of the Palace, as seen above.