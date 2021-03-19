Olivia Munn Talks Stopping Asian Hate & Biden’s ‘Powerful’ Proclamation That U.S. Federal Buildings Fly Flags At Half-Mast To Mark Atlanta Massacre

Olivia Munn was a guest on Thursday’s edition of Gayle King’s SiriusXM program, “Gayle King in The House”, where she discussed the recent Atlanta shootings and how to honour the eight people killed, including six Asian women.

During the conversation, Munn expressed her admiration for U.S. President Joe Biden, who responded to the tragedy by issuing a proclamation that U.S flags on federal buildings throughout the country be lowered to half mast until sunset on Monday, to honour the women slain during the massacre in Georgia.

“Did you see that Biden had said today that all the flags across the country should go at half mast for the victims in the shooting? And that for us, was just so powerful, you know?” said Munn.

Munn also praised journalist Lisa Ling, who’s spoken out about the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes.

“[Lisa Ling] is so brilliant. And she’s so eloquent — and I’m just thinking about what she said in the text on our chain — she’s like, it just means so much to us to have someone at that level say that these eight women, these eight Asian women, that they matter and that all of the flags across our country will go at half mast for them. It was an emotional moment for all of us, and we all took a moment and just cried together.”

“That sends a very powerful message,” King agreed.

ET Canada stands with the Asian community in working together to stop anti-Asian racism in Canada, the United States, and around the world to #StopAsianHate.



Canadians can stay informed by following community groups and leaders, including but not limited to: https://nextshark.com/, https://www.dearasianyouth.org/home, https://www.thepeahceproject.com/ and https://www.asianmhc.org/instagram-partners.

If you or someone you know is experiencing hate-crimes related to xenophobic attacks in Canada you can file a report at: https://www.elimin8hate.org/fileareport.