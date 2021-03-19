‘R#J’ Cast On Modern ‘Romeo & Juliet’ Teaching New Generations About True Love & Dangers Of Social Media

Love is love is love. That’s the first message the young cast of “R#J” hopes newer generations will learn from their more relatable and modern take of Shakespeare’s classic romantic tragedy, “Romeo & Juliet”.

“I think this story is really important for our generation [to study] because we’re all about love, whether that’s for you, yourself or for the next person to the right, and in this story, you have two separate households that are totally against each other. No one would ever think that a person from each household would fall in love, and then to see that the families would react in such… there’s a lot of independence that this movie represents,” RJ Cyler (Benvo) told ET Canada. “It brings a person’s lover out and teaches that you should love how you want to in the most reckless ways. I love how Shakespeare was not apologetic in how he presented his crave for love in this piece of art.”

“Overall, it’s how Romeo and Juliet’s hearts spoke, and I feel like every generation from Millennials to Generation Z, feels first, and speaks with their hearts first, so they’ll resonate that these young people did whatever they wanted to do because this is what they love, this is how they love, and this person is who they want, and I feel like that’s what we’re being taught nowadays,” he added.

Though the film is based on the familiar story, its tale of love and loss takes a major turn in the 2021 rendition, as it takes place entirely on iPhone screens.

“I think [the social media aspect] plays in so well because we have this format that is so modern and shows what happens when you’re bullied online and when people are coming at you with opinions that you may not be open to normally because you’re living in a world with just you… and in the case of these young teenagers, they’re so hormonal and so easily influenced by outside opinions, that it’s going to lend to something like bullying and suicide attempts,” Francesca Noel (Juliet) said.

“That’s something we have to be mindful of with our use of social media, and I’m really grateful our film talks about that because it’s really important,” she added. “It’s also important to keep in mind who this film is for, and maybe it’s not for the older white male critic, but rather young kids who want to see themselves on screen, but also want to learn a lesson or open to learning a lesson because they’re so impressionable.”

The cast continued to explain how they had to reflect upon their own personal relationships with social media in order to turn their tried and true characters into a personality that would fit into modern society.

“I want to be an influencer in my heart, but the real part of me just does not want to deal with any of the stuff that comes with it, so that’s how I approached Romeo,” Cameron Engels (Romeo) said. “The thing that I love about Romeo is that he’s so real and authentic, and that has been me in my social media experience. My agent has had to tell me to get off multiple times because I speak my heart, but isn’t that what [social media] is for? Aren’t we supposed to talk about how we feel and then maybe put a dog’s face on another dog’s butt and just send it to people randomly? That’s what this is for. It’s supposed to be silly. It’s supposed to be useful. It’s supposed to be all in between.”

“I think Romeo is one of those people like me, that is like I’m going to do what I want, when I want to do it, and people are going to take it how they take it, and that can hurt some people, it can influence some people, it can insult, encourage, and it’s just crazy that social media can have that kind of power,” Engels added. “I was very authentic with Romeo. I was pretty much just myself.”

But not every actor had such a seamless source of inspiration, as Engels compared Diego Tinoco’s Tybalt to Tekashi69, the rapper who is known for getting himself in hot water over his frequent posts on social media. Tinoco agreed.

“My character would be in prison,” Tinoco jokes. “My character is that friend that we all have that posts the dumbest things that just incriminate themselves. We all have that friend that you’re just like, ‘Dude, stop posting!’ But that’s my character. I mean, he’s literally calling somebody out saying he wants to kill them just because he’s dating his cousin. It’s like c’mon man, and these people exist, which is the craziest part. This isn’t just some fantasy movie, it’s a mirror to society.”

Speaking of which, Cyler pointed out that the various renditions are cool to study as they explore the realities of that generation.

“I think it’s really cool that they used the vehicle of the time like when Shakespeare originally wrote this play, he shared the essence of love through theatre, and when the second rendition came out, everyone went to the movie theatre because that’s the only way to watch cinema, but now in our generation, our phones are how we feel, think, communicate, so I think it’s really cool that we get to use the vehicle of the times to make people feel,” Cyler said. “I kind of feel like our phones are the third language of our inner-being because we have felt every single emotion through our cell phones… way more than with another person on a day-to-day basis. It’s cool that we’re doing this movie through a vehicle that people of this generation, older and younger, would relate to because everyone is on their phone.”

“Especially right now during the pandemic when everyone is literally forced to stay at home on their phones, on their laptops, on whatever social media accounts they’ve got going on,” Tinoco added. “I think that’s pretty intense, and I think that’s something that we need to learn how to properly use because some people have social media addictions where they start to really freak out about their own identity because some numbers are hitting and some aren’t, and it’s like man, we’re so much more than just our phones and our Instagram accounts, and it’s a dangerous and beautiful tool if used properly.”

Since quarantine is still our reality, the cast of “R#J” hopes parents will screen their film to their children so they can learn the dangers of social media and the simple fact that “they’re more than their phones.”

“Communication is the biggest thing in this film, and if you really look at it, a lot of the problems that happen literally had to do with [Juliet] being like, ‘Wait, why didn’t you tell me my dad did this’ or ‘You’re saying this hashtag is connected to this?’ There’s so many different ways of trying to figure things out that if people just asked questions, communicated better, talked to one another more, and didn’t just take one source of information and be like that is the end all, be all… I think there’s this godly pedestal that we put social media on where we believe everything it says, and there’s so many different forms and perspectives of information, and you have to take it upon yourself to ask these questions of if you believe this, if you feel this way, and how do people that you trust feel about it, before you just hear something on social media and think this is the fine print that I have to believe,” Engels said.

“I think Shakespeare uses his language to do just that beautifully,” he added. “He uses his language to communicate how he feels, and if people actually listens to the words that each of us are saying, like Romeo and Juliet’s balcony scene, yeah it’s on FaceTime and a form of social media, but if you listen to the words we’re saying, you’re like, ‘How old are these kids again? They’re really expressing some things that grown people don’t even know how to say to their [partner].’ Seeing that happen with kids that look like you, or are Black or Hispanic, being able to communicate in that way, and be willing to do that, is just another form of something positive that should be done and should be seen as normal by everybody.”

“R#J” premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.