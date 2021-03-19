Sarah Silverman Plays A ‘Columbo’-Inspired Magic Trick On Her Boyfriend

Sarah Silverman has just one more trick.

On Thursday night, the comedian appeared on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” and told the story of the “Columbo”-inspired magic trick she tried on her boyfriend Rory Albanese.

Explaining that the couple have been watching the classic series during the pandemic, Silverman said, “I was alone one night and I go, ‘I really want to watch a Columbo — do you mind?’ And he was like, ‘No, I don’t mind.’ And I watched this Columbo [episode] and it had a magician in it … and they revealed a magic trick. And I’m not a fan of magic but I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m gonna do this when Rory’s here.'”

She continued, “I go, ‘Pick a number from 1 to 5.’ And he said 3, and I go, ‘Look under the blender,'” Silverman recalled to Meyers, 47. “He looks under the blender and there’s a note. It says, ‘I knew you would pick No. 3.’ He was like, ‘No way!’ And we’re laughing and I felt pretty cool.”

Albanese then asked her, “‘What is it? Like, a psychology thing? Like, most people pick 3?'”

“And I go, ‘No.’ He goes, ‘What if I picked No. 1?’ And I go, ‘Look under the stapler,'” Silverman laughed. “We were laughing so hard because it’s so dumb! Like, it’s just leg work. Magic is just leg work.”

That said, Silverman reiterated that she really isn’t a fan of magic.

“I’m not proud of this, but it enrages me,” she said. “I feel like I would be somebody who would, like, burn a witch at the stake in Salem or something. I don’t know what it is. It’s not rage but I’m just like, ‘So what? He learned a trick.’ But I get that’s what comedy is too, so.”