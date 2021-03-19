Lizzo And Amazon Team Up For New Reality TV Show Focusing On Full-Figured Dancers And Models

Lizzo’s new reality TV show sounds like it’s gonna be “Good As Hell”.

The “Truth Hurts” singer is calling on curvaceous dancers and models to take part in an exciting unscripted series.

The aim of the show will be to find people who are talented enough to join the 32-year-old star on stage during her next tour.

According to the official synopsis, the project is an “unscripted series following global superstar Lizzo as she continues to search for dynamic, full-figured women to join her world and perform with her on stage. Only the most talented dancers and models will have what it takes to twerk it out on tour and stomp it out on the runway.”

A casting call for the series says it wants people “who have for far too long been underrepresented and under-appreciated.”

It adds, “Here’s your chance to twerk it out on world stages and stomp on the runway for the adventure of a lifetime. Come as you are and be sure to bring good energy – and that ass. Got the juice? Apply now.”

The new show is the Grammy-winner’s first series under her overall deal with Amazon Studios.