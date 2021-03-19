Luke Evans Shows Off His Ripped Abs After Eight-Month Body Transformation

Luke Evans has gotten seriously buff.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the “Beauty and the Beast” star shared before-and-after photos showing off the results of his recent eight-month workout regiment.

The photos show some serious weight loss, as well as building of muscle mass to the point that Evans now has clearly defined six-pack abs and pecks.

Evans has kept followers updated on his body transformation progress, including workout photos and one showing him getting some sun on the deck of a boat while wearing a Speedo.