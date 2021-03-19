Dustin Lynch Teams Up With MacKenzie Porter For Passionate Duet ‘Thinking ‘Bout You’

Dustin Lynch has a brand new country ballad featuring Canadian newcomer MacKenzie Porter.

The new passionate new track and music video, which is about exes as they reconnect, is full of catchy hooks and killer vocals from the pair.

“Don’t be sorry for calling me up right outta the blue,” Lynch sings in the chorus. “I was just thinking ’bout you.”

“This is one of my favourite songs from Tullahoma, and I’m so excited we get to shine a light on it in a new way with MacKenzie. We chose her voice for this version when my team and I reached out to our Country music community for submissions from up-and-coming female artists. Not wanting to be swayed by any other factors, we got a folder of numbered MP3s and just listened,” Lynch said of his collab with Porter. “It all pointed to MacKenzie. I fell in love with her tone – it was effortless and honest. Her voice is something that can’t be taught, it’s clear she was born with that talent. She was brilliant at bringing her uniqueness to this song, but also keeping it familiar for fans of the original.”

“Thinking ‘Bout You” is off Lynch’s fourth record, Tullahoma.

Tullahoma is streaming everywhere now.