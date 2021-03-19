Luke Bryan Records Himself Wiping Out While Skiing In Colorado

Click to share this via email

Luke Bryan found it hard to keep his cool while hitting the slopes with his sons this week.

The “American Idol” judge headed to snowy Colorado for an action-packed family getaway.

In a video shared to Instagram, Bryan films his 10-year-old son Tate on a halfpipe, before the country music star passes him and speeds ahead.

Unfortunately, Bryan quickly loses control and tumbles down into the snow.

“Wipeout!”, laughs the singer.

In a separate post, Bryan honoured his older son Bo, who turned 13 this week.

“Getting to ski with my teenager now,” he wrote. “Wow. 13. Happy birthday buddy. I love you.”