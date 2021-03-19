Bernice King Thanks Justin Bieber For Supporting The King Center & The Fight To End Racism With Release Of His New Album ‘Justice’

Justin Bieber is advocating for organizations, including The King Center, who fight for justice on a daily basis.

In honour of his new album, Justice, which dropped on March 19, the “Yummy” singer pledged his support for a number of organizations who “embody what justice looks like in action.”

Among the organizations mentioned in the Twitter post was The King Center, which was established in honour of the life and work of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Bernice King, daughter of MLK, later thanked the Canadian pop star on Twitter.

Each of us, including artists and entertainers, can do something. Thank you, @justinbieber, for your support, in honor of #Justice, of @TheKingCenter’s work and of our #BeLove campaign, which is a part of our global movement for justice. #MLK #EndRacism https://t.co/nTkR1XdcvW — Be A King (@BerniceKing) March 18, 2021

“Each of us, including artists and entertainers, can do something,” she wrote in her message to Bieber.

Continuing, “Thank you, @justinbieber, for your support, in honour of #Justice, of @TheKingCenter’s work and of our #BeLove campaign, which is a part of our global movement for justice. #MLK #EndRacism.”

A number of audio clips from MLK’s historic speeches feature throughout Bieber’s album Justice.

The “MLK Interlude” includes a sermon which the civil rights leader delivered in 1967, beginning, “I say to you this morning, if you have never found something so dear and so precious to you that you will die for it, then you aren’t fit to live.”

Explaining his decision to include the audio clips on the album during a recent Zoom press conference, Bieber said, “What I wanted to do with this was amplify Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s voice to this generation. Being Canadian, it wasn’t so much a part of my culture.”

He added, “This speech was actually during the time when he had a feeling that he was going to die for the cause, and what he was standing up against was ultimately racism and division.”