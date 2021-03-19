‘American Idol’ Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan & Lionel Richie Cover The Beatles’ ‘All You Need Is Love’

The “American Idol” judges are showing viewers the love — and they’re doing it with a classic from the Fab Four.

On Friday, the trio of Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie released a video marking their first-ever performance as a trio.

In the video, in celebration of the upcoming start of the show’s Hollywood rounds, the three perform The Beatles’ “All You Need is Love”.

Bryan gets things going, kicking off the performance with the iconic opening line, “There’s nothing you can do that can’t be done.”

He’s then joined by Richie and Perry, with the latter getting her own message of love across by wearing an outfit that’s festooned with hearts.

As the song continues, it becomes clear the three aren’t alone; they’re backed up by all the singers who nabbed Golden Tickets during this season’s auditions.

With the auditions concluded, it’s off to Tinseltown for Hollywood Week, which begins on Sunday, March 21.