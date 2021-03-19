Loretta Lynn Releases Powerful New Version Of ‘Still Woman Enough’ With Reba McEntire And Carrie Underwood

Three country queens are coming together.

Loretta Lynn enlisted Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood for her new album, Still Woman Enough, which also features a number of other women in country music joining the icon on new songs and re-recordings of some of her biggest hits.

McEntire and Underwood join Lynn on the album’s title track, which was written by Lynn and her daughter Patsy Lynn Russell. “Still Woman Enough” was originally released in 1966.

“I’m still woman enough / Still got what it takes inside,” the trio sings in the reimagined tune. “I know how to love, lose and survive / Ain’t much I ain’t seen, I ain’t tried / I been knocked down but never out of the fight / I’m strong but I’m tender, wise but I’m tough / And let me tell you, when it comes to love / I’m still woman enough.”

Margo Price, Tanya Tucker and more are also featured on the album.

Still Woman Enough was released on March 19.