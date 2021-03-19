Sam Smith Covers Cyndi Lauper’s ‘Time After Time’ Live In Abbey Road Studios

Click to share this via email

Sam Smith has some new music to share, and it’s a haunting take on an ’80s classic.

In a new video that dropped on Friday, the singer performs a cover of Cyndi Lauper’s ballad “Time After Time”, recorded with a full band at London’s famed Abbey Road Studios.

The cover comes from Smith’s brand-new live album Love Goes: Live at Abbey Road Studios, which, like the video, arrived on Friday, March 19.

In addition to the cover of Lauper’s iconic hit, Smith also shared a 20-minute conversation between the two singers, with Lauper telling Smith, “I heard your version, and it’s so, so beautiful.”

She added: “When I was listening to your string arrangement, there were those wonderful, glorious romps through it, and that makes it almost spiritual.”

Speaking with Lauper, Smith admitted that despite the song’s melancholy undertones, actually performing it has been a joyful experience.

“It just makes me so happy to sing,” they said.

Love Goes: Live at Abbey Road Studios is available now.