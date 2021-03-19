Queen Elizabeth Joined By Camilla For First Public Appearance Since Prince Philip Left Hospital

The Duchess of Cornwall lent her support to Queen Elizabeth during the 94-year-old monarch’s first public appearance following Prince Philip’s departure from hospital after his recent heart surgery.

Her Majesty was joined by her daughter-in-law during a Zoom call held in honour of the U.K.’s NHS volunteers, who have been helping in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

The duchess is the president of the Royal Voluntary Service, while the Queen has been a patron of the organization for almost 70 years.

The Queen became Patron of the @RoyalVolService (then the Women's Voluntary Service) in 1952, following in the footsteps of her grandmother, Queen Mary. The Duchess of Cornwall became President of the RVS in 2012, a role previously held by The Queen Mother. pic.twitter.com/5KnL8CFgXq — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 19, 2021

“Ah good morning. Hello Camilla,” said the Queen while calling in from Windsor Castle.

“Very nice to see you,” replied Camilla.

"Thank you to everybody who have been volunteering. It has been a great help over this difficult year.” The Queen and The Duchess of Cornwall thank @RoyalVolService volunteers & everyone across the UK who has given up their time to support their communities through the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/fQWchiBBpO — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 19, 2021

Praising volunteers for their contribution during the pandemic, the Queen said, “I think it’s wonderful work and I do thank everybody for, and all the others too, who have been volunteering. It’s been a great, great help, over this very difficult year. Very nice to meet you all.”

The Queen was reunited with her 99-year-old husband on Tuesday after he was released from King Edward VII’s Hospital in London.

Philip was first admitted to hospital on Feb. 16 to receive treatment for an unspecified, but not COVID-19-related, infection.

The duke underwent a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition earlier this month.

“His Royal Highness wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him at both King Edward VII’s Hospital and St Bartholomew’s Hospital, and everyone who has sent their good wishes,” said Buckingham Palace in a statement shared with ET Canada