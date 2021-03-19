Brett Kissel Drops Music Video For Latest Single ‘Make A Life, Not A Living’

Brett Kissel wants to make a life, not a living in his new music video.

The Canadian country crooner debut the music video for “Make A Life, Not A Living” from his upcoming album What Is Life?

“Making this video, on a farm together with my family, was such a wonderful experience for all of us,” Kissel said in a statement. “Being on the farm, on the tractor and in an old pickup truck is what life is for me… it’s where we all feel the most at home. Being able to live the lyrics in the song was perfect. It’s truly about the little things and being grateful for what you have and who you have around you.”

23 music videos, and only one of them, so far, has my entire family starring in it. 23 music videos, and this one, without question, has gotta be the most special… “Make A Life, Not A Living” the official video out now! Watch it now: https://t.co/slHcSfx17D — B R E T T K I S S E L (@BrettKissel) March 19, 2021

He added, “I hope that when people see the video, they can think about what those truly special things are for them, and live their best life the same way.”

What Is Life? is Kissel’s fifth studio album and will be released on April 9.