Elizabeth Olsen Shares The Career Advice She Got From Big Sisters Mary-Kate And Ashley

Elizabeth Olsen’s biggest supports are her big sisters.

In a newly resurfaced video from January, the “WandaVison” actress, 32, told the “TheOffCameraShow“ about some of the advice she got from sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley.

“I think there are two things, something my sisters always say which might have come from my father at one point…” Olsen said. “It’s that ‘no’ is a full sentence.”

She added, “I really like that, especially as a woman. You can just say ‘no.’ I just really like that in all aspects of life.”

Olsen also shared the mantra her dad, a golfer, always says, which is, “The mind of a golfer is like the mind of a Buddhist… you have to be really present.”

While the interview originally took place in January, the clip is making rounds on TikTok and slowly going viral.

Sophie Turner even reposted the clip on her Instagram Stories and said, “I love this.”