Katy Perry Set For Las Vegas Residency Later This Year

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Katy Perry will soon be “Waking Up In Vegas” after reportedly landing a new residency in Sin City.

According to Billboard, the “Roar” singer’s show will begin at The Theatre at Resorts World later this year, with a run through to 2022.

RELATED: Katy Perry Meets Her Teen Country Twin In Sneak Peek At Next ‘American Idol’ Audition Episode

Set to open its doors for the first time this summer, Resorts World will be the first new casino resort on Las Vegas Boulevard in a decade.

ET Canada has contacted Perry’s rep for comment.

RELATED: Katy Perry Gushes Over Fiancé Orlando Bloom’s Look For The 2021 Critics Choice Awards

It’s been huge 12 months for the 36-year-old star, who welcomed her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom back in August.

‘American Idol’ Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan & Lionel Richie Cover The Beatles’ ‘All You Need Is Love’

The “American Idol” judge also performed her hit song “Firework” during the Biden-Harris inauguration.