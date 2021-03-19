Daniel Dae Kim Calls On Other Communities To Speak Up Against Asian Hate During Time 100 Interview

Daniel Dae Kim is urging communities to join together to stamp out bigotry.

The former “Lost” star discussed the importance of uniting in order to combat Asian hate during an interview for Time 100 Talks.

“It’s crucial. Alone we are much weaker than if we are allied with others who care, not just about Asian Americans, but about the issue of hate and discrimination and bigotry in general,” he said.

Insisting that the problem is a “human issue,” Kim continued, “Now I wouldn’t deign to try and compare the Asian American experience to any other minorities’ experience in America… But what we do have in common is that we have all experienced bigotry. We have all experienced prejudice. What’s most important to understand is that this is a human issue. This is not just an Asian American one.”

The actor also addressed Tuesday’s horrific shooting in Atlanta, Georgia which left eight people dead, the majority of them women of Asian descent, after a shooter targeted three different spas.

“You know, sometimes it takes an event like this for us to recognize whose voice has been silenced the longest,” he went on.

“And one thing that I hope can come of the tragedy in Atlanta is that we can recognize the situation that these women specifically were in, but also women in general are in. It’s no coincidence that it’s the most vulnerable who are being attacked the most.”

On the issue of representation in Hollywood, Kim added, “I look forward to the day where the fact that an Asian American or African American or Latinx person or someone who is in the LGBTQ+ community wins an Oscar and it’s not even news. Or let me put it another way: that it’s news because of their achievement and not because of who they are….that we want is representation that reflects everyone in America.”

ET Canada stands with the Asian community in working together to stop anti-Asian racism in Canada, the United States, and around the world to #StopAsianHate.



Canadians can stay informed by following community groups and leaders, including but not limited to: https://nextshark.com/, https://www.dearasianyouth.org/home, https://www.thepeahceproject.com/ and https://www.asianmhc.org/instagram-partners.

If you or someone you know is experiencing hate-crimes related to xenophobic attacks in Canada you can file a report at: https://www.elimin8hate.org/fileareport.