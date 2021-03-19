Saweetie Says She And Quavo Have Split After 3 Years Together

After sparking breakup rumours by unfollowing each other on social media, it seems rap power couple Saweetie and Quavo have officially called it quits.

Saweetie announced the split on Twitter on Friday, telling followers she was single in no uncertain terms.

“I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character,” the “Best Friend” rapper wrote. “Presents don’t band-aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

“I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation,” she added.

Saweetie and Quavo started dating in 2018, and she has defended him from rumours of infidelity as recently as November.

In an October 2020 interview with ET, she opened up about her romance with the Migos rapper, and shared how fan scrutiny has affected their relationship.

“In the beginning, there was a lot of false narratives that kind of surrounded our love,” Saweetie said of rumours the pair was together for publicity.

“I think, because we’re not so transparent and we don’t share everything, it’s easy for people to put a narrative or a story behind something,” she said. “And then other people run with it because they don’t understand. And when they don’t understand, you try to make yourself understand, and that’s when all these rumors started circulating.”

