Jon Hamm Shares How He Celebrated His 50th Birthday

Jon Hamm turned the big 5-0 last week but kept things down to earth.

The “Mad Men” alum spoke to NewsRadio 1120 KMOX via Just Jared about his celebration alongside girlfriend Anna Osceola.

“I remember when I turned 30. It was fun. I was just on my way to becoming an actor,” Hamm recalled. “I was surrounded by friends. 40, I had a big celebration with a lot of famous people. 50 was like, I was here, at home. I had friends come through. It was in the middle of the pandemic.”

He continued, “I was with my girlfriend and her family. And I was like, ‘this is perfect. This is exactly where I need to be. I couldn’t be happier.’ It was the best birthday I’ve ever had. Do I feel old? No. I feel comfortable and happy and it’s a good feeling.”

Also within the past week were the Grammys. And while Hamm wasn’t at the award ceremony, he did run into Beyoncé at a restaurant that same evening.

“I had dinner on Sunday night where the Grammys were happening. We were halfway through dinner, and all of a sudden…this big kerfuffle happened out front, behind the hedge, and we’re (like), ‘what’s going on man?’ These flashbulbs and the whole thing. And somebody was like, ‘Oh, that’s Beyoncé.’ There’s nothing to make you feel like you’re not really the most important person in the room than when Beyoncé walks through,” he joked.