Ashley Tisdale Looks Back On ‘Very Invasive’ Comments She Experienced During Early Stages Of Her Pregnancy

Ashley Tisdale is reflecting on the broad spectrum of emotions that she felt while her body was beginning to change at the beginning of her pregnancy.

Taking to her Frenshe blog on March 19, the mom-to-be admitted that she was asked “invasive” questions after “popping” early.

In a candid post about body positivity, she shared, “Seeing my body look so different is still a little startling to me. It’s like I don’t fully recognize myself and almost like an out-of-body experience.”

The 35-year-old “High School Musical” star continued, “Thoughts like, ‘Is that really me?’ come to mind. I think it comes down to body acceptance vs body love. I think that you can love your body, no matter what shape or form, but it’s the acceptance part that trips me up a little.”

Tisdale went on to discuss the comments on her appearance, which made things even more challenging.

“I popped pretty early in pregnancy, and I had people say ‘I think you’re farther along than you think’, ‘Are you having twins?’—all very invasive things,” she went on.

“However, I brushed those comments off as I do with any type of criticism. I think change can be hard, but I continue each day saying I love you to my body because it’s doing so much, and it’s creating is a beautiful miracle.”

Tisdale added, “I have to let the ego-mind go and appreciate that my body can even do this. It’s letting go of my own needs because the needs of my baby are more important.”

The former Disney Channel star and husband Christopher French are expecting their first child together, which they previously revealed to be a girl.