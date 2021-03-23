Ashton Kutcher To Speak At Collision For First Time, Joining Tech Conference’s Star Studded 2021 Lineup

Ashton Kutcher is the latest celeb to join the star-studded lineup for Collision 2021.

The actor and VC at Sound Ventures will give a speech at the online technology conference, attending for the first time.

The “Two and a Half Men” alum will speak alongside Community founder and CEO Matthew Peltier. Kutcher’s VC firm helped launch the new communication tool Community, which “allows artists to text directly with their fanbase, creating a more intimate platform that cuts through the noise of millions of followers on other apps like Instagram and Twitter.”

At the April 20-22 event, Kutcher will “discuss how companies such as Community are at the forefront of creating opportunities for a range of customers, from small businesses to multinational enterprises and global icons.”

Community’s artists include Paul McCartney and Kerry Washington.

This year’s Collision will include over 400 speakers from big tech heads to your favourite celebrities, Ryan Reynolds, Jameela Jamil, Cindy Crawford, Chelsea Handler, Paris Hilton and Mark Ruffalo.

Those who want to attend can purchase general or VIP access tickets here.