Prince Harry Pens Moving Foreword For Children Dealing With Bereavement

Prince Harry has penned the foreword for a children’s book.

The book is for children dealing with bereavement after losing someone to the COVID-19 virus.

Of course, the Duke of Sussex knows that pain after his mom Princess Diana died when he was 12-years-old.

“When I was a young boy I lost my mum,” Harry writes in the foreword for Hospital by the Hill. “At the time I didn’t want to believe it or accept it, and it left a huge hole inside of me. I know how you feel, and I want to assure you that over time that hole will be filled with so much love and support. We all cope with loss in a different way, but when a parent goes to heaven, I was told their spirit, their love and the memories of them do not. They are always with you and you can hold onto them forever. I find this to be true.”

“Now, I never met them, but I know this person was special to you, and they were someone incredibly kind, caring and loving because of where they chose to work. Helping others is one of the most important jobs anyone can ever do,” the soon-to-be father of two continues.

“You may feel alone, you may feel sad, you may feel angry, you may feel bad. This feeling will pass. And I will make a promise to you – you will feel better and stronger once you are ready to talk about how it makes you feel. I hope this book helps remind you of just how special your parent or loved one was. And how special you are too,” he concluded.

The book is written by Chris Connaughton and illustrated by Fay Troote about a young person who has lost their mother, a frontline worker.

Connaughton told Bazaar.com, “I wanted it to provide a connection, support and hope through the hard and horrible times of bereavement. It’s also a tremendous honour—and a service to young people—to have The Duke of Sussex support this project and share his open, heartfelt and honest words with kids across the country.”