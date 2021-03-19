Ryan Murphy Reveals Title Of ‘American Horror Story’ Season 10

Click to share this via email

Ryan Murphy has just dropped the mysterious title of the forthcoming new season of “American Horror Story”.

The director took to Instagram on Friday to announce the name in a creepy teaser video.

According to the clip, “American Horror Story: Double Feature” will feature “two horrifying stories” in one season.

The video explains that one story will take place by the sea, while one will take place on the sand.

The teaser video also told fans that more details on the series would follow.

Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd and Finn Wittrock are set to star in the new season alongside newcomer Macaulay Culkin.

The show is expected to re-commence later this year.