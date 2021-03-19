Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day Pokes Fun At 2020 Stereotypes

Click to share this via email

The celebs came out in full force Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day.

The special featured a variety of skits and performance from global stars and royalty.

One of those being “2020 The Movie”. The hilarious skit included Keira Knightley, Michael Sheen, Dame Joan Collins and more as stereotypes of the past year.

Both Knightley and Carey Mulligan starred as people who “really, really can’t take it anymore”, Gary Barlow as himself, comedian Al Murray as a pub owner who can’t keep up with the changing restrictions, Collins as the “first woman to get the vaccine” and Sheen as the virus itself.

“‘2020 The Movie’, hope for humanity, hope for the world, hope that there won’t be a sequel,” the clip concludes

Comic Relief raises money for charities in the U.K. and globally.