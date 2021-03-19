Daniel Craig Returns As James Bond For Hilarious ‘Comic Relief: Red Nose Day’ Skit

Click to share this via email

Daniel Craig has reprised his role as 007 for a very special cause.

The “No Time to Die” star once again portrayed secret agent James Bond during a sketch for “Comic Relief: Red Nose Day”.

Craig appeared in the scene alongside comedian Catherine Tate, who revived her character of the foul-mouthed Nan from “The Catherine Tate Show”.

The sketch shows what happens when Nan meets Bond while cleaning the office of the head of the Secret Intelligence Service.

Airing on BBC One on March 19, the three-hour comic relief special raised around $90m so far to help tackle issues such as hunger, homelessness and mental health stigma.

Meanwhile “No Time To Die” was recently delayed once again until October 2021.